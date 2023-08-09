Home Nation

BJP MPs hold 'Quit India' protest on Parliament premises to spite INDIA bloc

The MPs raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'

Published: 09th August 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MPs raise slogans during a demonstration at the Parliament House complex to mark the 'Quit India Movement Day' during Monsoon session.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday commemorated the launch of the Quit India Movement by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942 and called for riddance of dynasticism, corruption, and appeasement politics in an attack against the Congress and INDIA allies.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravishankar Prasad said corruption and appeasement politics come with dynastic politics.

He spoke about several scams that took place during Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, as well as those came under the watch of the TMC, RJD, DMK, TRS in the states ruled by them, saying that dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics must quit India in the best interest of the country.

ALSO READ | India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi's swipe at Opposition

These are the "three ills" of the country which must quit India, he said.

"For the sake of india, its security, integrity, it is very important that these three ills, namely blatant family rule, corruption, and shameful appeasement must quit india," Prasad told reporters.

"If the country's democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded, probity in politics has to be brought back and saved in the country, these three curses have to quit India," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP MPs staged a demonstration at Parliament House Complex seeking the banishment of dynastic politics, corruption, and appeasement politics from the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Quit India no confidence motion
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp