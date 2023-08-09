‘Can Article 370 be made permanent by Assembly?’: SC

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Hearing the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 for the third day, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked if it was envisaged as a temporary provision to be converted into a permanent provision merely by proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly or if Parliament’s intervention was required.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant asked if the power to amend Article 370 was completely lost once the J&K constituent assembly came to an end.

The CJI also opined that once it is assumed that Parliament can amend Article 370, it would be subject to criticism on the ground of morality, but not based on a lack of authority.

