Home Nation

Ensure teachers are not engaged in caste survey exercises during school hours: Bihar Education Dept

The Bihar government recently resumed the caste survey exercise after the Patna High August 1 judgement. 

Published: 09th August 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

CENSUS

Representational image. An enumerator marks a house during the caste survey in Patna in January, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar Education Department has asked district authorities in the state not to engage teachers in caste survey exercises during school hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education Department, K K Pathak, in a missive dated August 8, 2023, to all District Magistrates in the state, urged them to make it sure that teachers are not engaged in caste survey exercises during school hours.

"The field-related activities of the caste survey exercise are almost complete now in the state. Now the data entry work is going on. Therefore, now it is requested that the services of teachers for the data-entry work should not be taken during school hours. Teachers should not be engaged for the remaining works of the caste-survey exercise during school hours", said Pathak in his letter to DMs.

Earlier, Pathak, in another letter, dated August 1, 2023, to all DMs had urged them to make sure that no schools in their respective districts remained without teachers while engaging them in the caste survey exercise.

"DMs are requested to ensure that except caste survey exercise, teachers are not engaged in any other administrative works", he had written in his letter maintaining that the quality of education in government schools should not be affected.

The Bihar government recently resumed the caste survey exercise after the Patna High August 1 judgement. The Patna HC on August 1 held the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government as valid and legal.

The court also dismissed petitions that were filed against the caste survey started by the state government in June 2022.

The decision of the Patna HC has now been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Education Department caste survey exercises teachers school hours
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp