Home Nation

G20 anti-corruption meet begins on August 9

Kolkata is set to host the third and final two-day meeting of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) under India’s presidency from Wednesday.

Published: 09th August 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

G20

For representational purpose (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kolkata is set to host the third and final two-day meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) under India’s presidency from Wednesday.

Over 154 delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries, and various international organisations will attend the meeting. This will be followed by the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting on August 12, 2023, which will be chaired by Dr Jitendra Singh,  who is the Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office; for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and for the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.

This will be the second-ever ministerial meeting of the G20 ACWG and the first in-person ACWG ministerial meeting. The deliberations at the ministerial level will impart a further political impetus to fighting corruption as ACWG plays a crucial role in leading international efforts to combat the same. Under India’s G20 presidency, ACWG has been able to achieve significant progress on anti-corruption cooperation with respect to action against fugitive economic offenders and subsequent return of assets, guided by the nine-point agenda for Action Against Fugitive Economic Offences and Asset Recovery presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to G20 member countries in 2018.

During the first and second ACWG meetings held in Gurugram and Rishikesh respectively, India was able to forge a consensus in G20 in order to advance the international anti-corruption agenda by finalising three outcome documents on important and sensitive issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group  Kolkata
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp