Held by police on way to commemorate Quit India movement, claims Tushar Gandhi

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi and activist Teesta Setalwad were stopped by Mumbai police on Wednesday from participating in the commemoration of the Quit India movement.

Tushar Gandhi tweeted that the Santacruz Mumbai police came to his residence in the western suburb of Mumbai and stopped him to participate in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai.

“For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date. — Tushar GANDHI (@TusharG) August 9, 2023

He further tweeted, “As soon as I am permitted to leave the police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and its martyrs.”

The decisive phase of India’s freedom movement began in August Kranti Maidan with Mahatma Gandhi giving the Quit India call in 1942 against British rule on August 9, 1942.



Moreover, the Mumbai police also raised to senior journalist and activist Teesta Setalvad's residence and stopped her from participating in the Shanti march from Girgaon Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan.

“Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing Me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha,” Teesta Setalwad tweeted.

Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing

Me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha pic.twitter.com/4cBkgjegyJ — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) August 9, 2023

Later Tushar Gandhi informed that he was allowed to go but due to fear of police no private taxi and auto ready to drop him at Bandra station, they feared police actions.

MUMBAI: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi and activist Teesta Setalwad were stopped by Mumbai police on Wednesday from participating in the commemoration of the Quit India movement. Tushar Gandhi tweeted that the Santacruz Mumbai police came to his residence in the western suburb of Mumbai and stopped him to participate in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai. “For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date. — Tushar GANDHI (@TusharG) August 9, 2023 He further tweeted, “As soon as I am permitted to leave the police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and its martyrs.” The decisive phase of India’s freedom movement began in August Kranti Maidan with Mahatma Gandhi giving the Quit India call in 1942 against British rule on August 9, 1942. Moreover, the Mumbai police also raised to senior journalist and activist Teesta Setalvad's residence and stopped her from participating in the Shanti march from Girgaon Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan. “Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing Me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha,” Teesta Setalwad tweeted. Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing Me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha pic.twitter.com/4cBkgjegyJ — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) August 9, 2023 Later Tushar Gandhi informed that he was allowed to go but due to fear of police no private taxi and auto ready to drop him at Bandra station, they feared police actions.