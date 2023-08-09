Home Nation

Kerala assembly unanimously adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state as ‘Keralam’

Published: 09th August 2023 03:42 PM

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala legislative assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday urging the Centre to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Union Government to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in all languages included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. 

Pinarayi said that the state is called ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam, but in other languages, it is still Kerala. The state's name was also listed as 'Kerala' in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

“This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution and be renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution,” he said. 

The Opposition UDF welcomed the resolution and did not suggest any amendments or modifications to it. 

Speaker AN Shamseer declared the resolution as unanimously adopted by a show of hands. 

