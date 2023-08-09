Lalu meets Nitish ahead of INDIA conclave in Mumbai

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the Opposition leaders’ conclave in Mumbai, RJD chief Lalu Prasad met chief minister Nitish Kumar late on Monday evening and held discussions on a range of issues. The meeting assumes special significance as earlier former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met Lalu Prasad at the residence of RJD Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti (daughter of Lalu) in New Delhi.

Lalu had also posted some pictures related to the meeting with Rahul on social media and informed that serious discussions were held on the country’s present social, political and economic situations. On the other hand, Lalu spent around 45 minutes with Nitish at 1, Anne Marg (chief minister’s residence) on Monday evening. Sources claimed that both Nitish and Lalu held discussions on issues ranging from the forthcoming meeting of Opposition leaders in Mumbai and cabinet expansion.

Both leaders reportedly discussed the strategy to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Mumbai conclave is going to be crucial as several important issues like the appointment of the convener of the opposition alliance, INDIA and seat sharing are likely to be discussed in it.

After Hindustatni Awam Morcha (HAM) national president Santosh Kumar Suman resigned from the cabinet, Nitish inducted JD (U) MLA Ratnesh Sada into the state cabinet. It was expected that Nitish would expand his cabinet soon as two ministers from RJD Kartikeya Kumar and Sudhakar Singh had already resigned from the cabinet.

Even state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also been demanding the induction of two legislators from his party into the cabinet. Sources said that both RJD and Congress have submitted the list of party MLAs to be inducted as ministers in the cabinet during expansion. At present, there are 30 ministers, excluding the cabinet.

“It means five more ministers can be accommodated. The highest number of ministers can be 36 in the 243-member assembly,” a political analyst Pramod Kumar said. “Bihar CM is taking time and delaying for the reason best known to him,” said BJP leader Rakesh Kumar. Rahul who had visited the state capital during the meeting of Opposition leaders on June 23 raised the issue of cabinet expansion with Nitish.

