Opposition bloc testing its own confidence: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Opposition alliance ghamandia (arrogant) and accused them of doing the politics of appeasement. He made the comment at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting hours before the debate on the no-confidence motion began in the Lok Sabha.

Modi also said the Opposition brought the no-trust motion not to uproot the government but to test the political confidence of its own alliance. Briefing the media, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Modi took a dig at the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, saying they speak about social justice but do more harm to it with their politics of appeasement, corruption and dynasty.

Predicting a thumping win for the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said the government’s performance in the last nine years has made the people determined to keep the ruling alliance in power for the nation’s development. He urged the party to organise events to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

