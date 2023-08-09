Power corridor: RS clears inter-services organisations' bill

By Express News Service

RS clears inter-services organisations' bill

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Inter-Services Organisations Bill with a voice note. The Bill seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces. Lok Sabha had given a nod to the legislation on August 4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Bill will help ensure better coordination among the three services and help keep up with the changing nature of modern warfare.

Nursing & midwifery commission bill passed

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approved the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which are aimed at further improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector. Lok Sabha passed these two Bills on July 28. With Rajya Sabha’s approval, the parliamentary process regarding the proposed legislation has been completed. The two Bills piloted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed by voice vote after a brief discussion.

Panel bats for tribal health data

A parliamentary panel has recommended the Centre generate tribal disaggregated health data with separate classifications for girl children, adolescent girls, and women of various age groups to evolve custom-made interventions to suit the unique healthcare requirements of the community. The report on ‘Health Facilities for Tribal Women’ was presented in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Govt builds infra In naxal-hit areas

In a bid to combat Left Wing Extremism, the Centre has been undertaking several development initiatives with a special thrust on the expansion of road network, improving telecom connectivity, upskilling youths, and setting up ATMs and post offices, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In the last five years, the government had added 13,234 km of road network and installed 2,343 mobile towers.

