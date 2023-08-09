Rahul Gandhi checks on man fallen off scooter en route to Parliament, inside LS, he blew flying kiss to BJP MPs: Reports

By Online Desk

Rahul Gandhi prefers being himself, bouquets or brickbats.

He was reinstated as MP recently after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

On Wednesday, en route to the Parliament to speak on a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the Manipur issue, Rahul Gandhi reportedly grabbed the headlines on social media after he stopped to check on a person who fell off his two-wheeler.

Rahul was heading to Parliament when he saw a person who had fallen off a scooter and stopped to check on him.

The video has been shared by the Congress party on its official account.

Rahul Gandhi made his first speech in Parliament after he was reinstated as MP. He also blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs which was not to the liking of women MPs from BJP. The women MPs have filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In his address, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and said the government "divided" the northeastern state into two parts.

