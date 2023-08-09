Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi checks on man fallen off scooter en route to Parliament, inside LS, he blew flying kiss to BJP MPs: Reports

Rahul was heading to Parliament when he saw a person who had fallen off a scooter and stopped to check on him.

Published: 09th August 2023 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Being Himself: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Rahul Gandhi prefers being himself, bouquets or brickbats.

He was reinstated as MP recently after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

On Wednesday, en route to the Parliament to speak on a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the Manipur issue, Rahul Gandhi reportedly grabbed the headlines on social media after he stopped to check on a person who fell off his two-wheeler. 

The video has been shared by the Congress party on its official account. 

Rahul Gandhi made his first speech in Parliament after he was reinstated as MP. He also blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs which was not to the liking of women MPs from BJP. The women MPs have filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In his address, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and said the government "divided" the northeastern state into two parts.

