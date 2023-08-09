Rajasthan: 'Molesters will not get government jobs in State', says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, habitual eve-teasers and molesters will now be debarred from getting government jobs, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Aiming to bolster the safety and security of women and girls in the state, the Chief Minister on Tuesday announced those involved in eve-teasing or molestation of women and girls will be ineligible for government jobs.

During a crucial law and order meeting held late on Tuesday night, CM Gehlot expressed his unwavering determination to prioritise the well-being of women and girls. He directed the officials to take stringent actions against habitual miscreants and molesters.

Under this special move, the Gehlot government has ordered that character certificates of the men who get involved in eve teasing will have a special mention of this. As part of the new measures, character certificates of individuals caught eve-teasing or molesting women will explicitly mention their offence. Furthermore, the names of these offenders will be forwarded to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Staff Selection Board.

The government has asked the police department to keep a detailed record of such men and records of those convicted in eve teasing will be sent to RPSC and the employees selection board. This proactive approach will ensure that such individuals are barred from future government job opportunities, as their applications will be rejected if they match the existing database.

CM Gehlot said," Checking crime against women and crime against those who come under the vulnerable section of the society is our government's top priority. We will ensure permanent cure of all problems that eve-teasers and molesters create in the state."

He said a special operation will be initiated with policemen deployed in schools, colleges, and markets to monitor crime against women and girls. The places with higher rates of complaints regarding misbehaviour will receive special attention, and monitoring will be intensified through fixed points in these areas.

In addition to this, Gehlot has directed the officials to take strict action against the bars and nightclubs which open beyond the stipulated time. Along with the managers of these clubs, the responsibility of the owners will also be fixed. He said that action will be taken to cancel the license of such clubs for violating the rules.

With these new directives in place, Rajasthan is taking a progressive stance in safeguarding the dignity and well-being of women and girls, while ensuring that offenders face appropriate consequences for their actions.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Gehlot government has been under a lot of pressure over the law and order situation in general and about rising crimes against women in the state. Rajasthan currently has the highest number of crimes against women in the country.

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, habitual eve-teasers and molesters will now be debarred from getting government jobs, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Aiming to bolster the safety and security of women and girls in the state, the Chief Minister on Tuesday announced those involved in eve-teasing or molestation of women and girls will be ineligible for government jobs. During a crucial law and order meeting held late on Tuesday night, CM Gehlot expressed his unwavering determination to prioritise the well-being of women and girls. He directed the officials to take stringent actions against habitual miscreants and molesters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Under this special move, the Gehlot government has ordered that character certificates of the men who get involved in eve teasing will have a special mention of this. As part of the new measures, character certificates of individuals caught eve-teasing or molesting women will explicitly mention their offence. Furthermore, the names of these offenders will be forwarded to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Staff Selection Board. The government has asked the police department to keep a detailed record of such men and records of those convicted in eve teasing will be sent to RPSC and the employees selection board. This proactive approach will ensure that such individuals are barred from future government job opportunities, as their applications will be rejected if they match the existing database. CM Gehlot said," Checking crime against women and crime against those who come under the vulnerable section of the society is our government's top priority. We will ensure permanent cure of all problems that eve-teasers and molesters create in the state." He said a special operation will be initiated with policemen deployed in schools, colleges, and markets to monitor crime against women and girls. The places with higher rates of complaints regarding misbehaviour will receive special attention, and monitoring will be intensified through fixed points in these areas. In addition to this, Gehlot has directed the officials to take strict action against the bars and nightclubs which open beyond the stipulated time. Along with the managers of these clubs, the responsibility of the owners will also be fixed. He said that action will be taken to cancel the license of such clubs for violating the rules. With these new directives in place, Rajasthan is taking a progressive stance in safeguarding the dignity and well-being of women and girls, while ensuring that offenders face appropriate consequences for their actions. Ahead of the assembly elections, the Gehlot government has been under a lot of pressure over the law and order situation in general and about rising crimes against women in the state. Rajasthan currently has the highest number of crimes against women in the country.