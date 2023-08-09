Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand govt in favour of caste census, says minister

Home Nation

The state is all set to organise Jharkhand Tribal Festival-2023 on August 9-10 to mark International day of the World’s Indigenous People,

Alamgir Alam,

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam (Photo | Facebook)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

World Indigenous People Day to be commemorated

The state is all set to organise Jharkhand Tribal Festival-2023 on August 9-10 to mark the International day of the World’s Indigenous People, where various cultural programmes like singing, dancing, and instrumental performances will be organized. With an objective to showcase tribal art, culture, tradition and lifestyle, the two-day festival will be inaugurated by the UPA coordination committee Chairman and first Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-Museum in Ranchi. Artists from tribal groups of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan will be participating.

Govt in favour of caste census, says minister

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, while answering a question raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav in the Assembly on Friday, said that the state government will pass a proposal in the Jharkhand Assembly and send it to the central government. Alam cleared that Jharkhand Government is in favour of caste census, for which, a decision will be taken very soon. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav said the government has said in the Assembly that a proposal will be sent to the Centre and if it does not agree to it, the state may carry out a caste census on the lines of Bihar.

Tomatoes stolen from 66 vegetable shops

In an unusual incident, tomatoes were stolen from as many as 66 shops in Gumla vegetable market. The incident came to the fore when the vegetable vendors approached Sadar Bazar police station in Gumla with a complaint about the theft in as many as 66 shops located in the town’s Tangra vegetable market. In their written complaint filed with the police, the vendors alleged that thieves broke open the locks of 66 shops and stole as many as 40 kg of tomatoes, 10 kg of ginger, a weighing machine (costing two lakh rupees), some cash and other valuable items. They came to know about the theft after they reached their shops on Saturday morning.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

