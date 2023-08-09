Home Nation

When will PM act on Manipur? asks Congress 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Manipur was facing a breakdown of constitutional machinery after the Manipur Police filed an FIR against Assam Rifles.

Published: 09th August 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter when he would act on Manipur, even as it alleged there was a growing "mistrust" between the BJP governments in the state and the Centre.

"This is the FIR filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles. The accompanying shrill rhetoric from the Manipur CM and those who surround him makes it clear that there's growing mistrust between the BJP government in the State and the BJP government in the Centre? "Is this not breakdown of Constitutional machinery? Is this the double engine governance that Manipur voted for," Ramesh said on Twitter.

"When will the Prime Minister act," he said in the post, which carried the details of the FIR filed against Assam Rifles.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also said, "Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh is making serious charges against the Assam Rifles which is directly under Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

"The failure to control Manipur is being increasingly put on the shoulders of the Home Ministry. Will PM Modi act or put party over the nation," Gogoi asked.

The Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in Parliament on Manipur.

