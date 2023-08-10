Article 370 provides provision for modification: Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling Article 370 “flexible”, a constitution bench of Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the provision provides for modification to ensure the applicability of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the fourth day of the arguments in the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the special status of J&K, a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said that the Indian Constitution was adopted by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K Constitution) with exceptions and modifications.

Throwing light on the Indian Constitution mentioning the J&K constituent assembly but being silent about the J&K constitution after 1957, the CJI asked if there was a need for a constitutional amendment to recognise J&K’s constitution as its intrinsic part and bring the same within its fold.

