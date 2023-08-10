Home Nation

BJP trying to rig 2024 Lok Sabha polls: TMC

The TMC Thursday slammed the new proposed bill that seeks to regulate the selection of the chief election commissioner and his deputies.

Published: 10th August 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 04:33 PM

Election Commission of India , ECI

Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC Thursday alleged that the new proposed bill that seeks to regulate the selection of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners is a ploy to rig the 2024 Lok Sabha poll as the BJP is afraid of the united INDIA alliance.

Future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha besides a cabinet minister, according to the bill listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

A Supreme Court judgment in March said the panel should comprise the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale called it an attempt to rig the general election in 2024.

"Shocking. BJP is rigging the 2024 election openly. Modi government has again brazenly trampled upon an SC judgment and is making the Election Commission its own bunch of stooges. In the (EC appointment) Bill the chief justice has been replaced by a union minister in the selection committee to appoint the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners. The Supreme Court in its judgment had clearly noted that the committee should be (A) the chief justice of India, (B) the PM and (C) the leader of the opposition.

"In the Bill, the Modi government has replaced the CJI with a union minister. Basically, now, Modi and one minister will appoint the entire Election Commission. This is a clear step towards rigging the 2024 elections after fear has been struck into BJP's heart by the united INDIA alliance," Gokhale tweeted.

Echoing him, TMC leader Sushmita Dev said it is yet another attempt to control an institution that must be independent.

"The prime minister will appoint a union cabinet minister to replace the CJI as a member of the selection committee to recommend a chief election commissioner. The leader of the opposition will be a member (of the selection panel) but is bound to be outnumbered. This is yet another way to control an institution which must be independent." she tweeted.

