Chirag Paswan urges PM to solve medical students' problems after their return from Ukraine

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’s chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to solve the problems of those students who returned to the country from war-torn Ukraine last year. The Centre had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate students who got stranded in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Providing details of problems being faced by the medical students of Bihar and other parts of the country after they were evacuated from Ukraine, Chirag requested Modi to sort out their problems at the earliest. He said nearly 1050 medical students from different parts of Bihar studying in Ukraine were brought back to their home districts safely in the middle of the war under Operation Ganga. He said that these students were facing serious difficulties now and were moving from pillar to post and also passing through mental agony due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The next academic session is likely to start in September, he pointed out. “You got them out of the middle of the war but now they need your help to save their career. All the students (Batch September-2021 and Batch February-2022) are waiting daily for the war to stop,” Chirag wrote to the PM in his letter.

These medical students want that the Centre should provide them with a one-time transfer so that they can enrol themselves in the medical institute of any other foreign country so that all their problems can be solved. All these students are demanding transfer because it is not possible for them to return to Ukraine in the atmosphere of war and also they cannot do their medical studies online for long. Chirag said that a delegation of students who had returned from Ukraine had met him personally and informed him that even during the Crimea-Russia war in 2014, Indian students were granted transfer facilities so that they could study in other countries.

He informed that students during the meeting also told him that the new session of these students was going to start in September this year and so the Centre should take a concrete step on the matter by the end of August by understanding their dilemmas and problems. LJP (Ram Vilas) leader said that many students had taken loans and enrolled in Ukraine for their medical studies so that by studying there they could bring laurels to themselves and their country in the field of medicine. He said that students could be saved from going back to Ukraine if the Centre initiated steps for providing transfer facilities to students.

