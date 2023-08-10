Government officials told to hoist tricolour at home, upload selfies on portal 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All government employees, including officers in the ministries and their affiliated departments, have been asked to hoist the national flag at their residences as part of the government’s three-day nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolour at every house) campaign starting on August 13. The government employees will have to take selfies with the tricolour flag and post it on the portal set up for the purpose.

The Ministry of Culture has written to all the ministries to “encourage” their personnel to raise the flag at their homes and also to ensure the launch of an adequate outreach programme on various social media platforms.

The campaign was first launched last year as part of the mega celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the culture ministry, the idea was to instil feelings of patriotism in citizens, and recall the journey of India and those who have contributed to the creation of the nation.

“Our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about our national flag,” states the portal hargartiranga.com.

Like last year, arrangements have been made so that common citizens can easily buy flags from post offices.

“This year as well, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be organised, encouraging the people to celebrate India’s Independence Day with zeal and patriotism from August 13-15, 2023. All employees under your administrative jurisdiction may be encouraged to hoist the Indian national flag on their premises during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to put selfies with Tiranga on the website,” read the letter of Secretary, Ministry of Culture, to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

