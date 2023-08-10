Jharkhand Tribal Festival: CM Hemant Soren stresses on tribal unity for survival

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurating the two-day Jharkhand Tribal Festival, 2023 at the old Birsa Munda jail campus in the presence of his father and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren. The two-day festival began on a grand note with the “Reej Rang Rasika” Rally, starting from Dhumkudia Bhawan, Karamtoli Chowk to Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan.

On this occasion, he appealed to 13 crore tribal people across the country to remain united cutting across the barrier of caste, creed and religion for the sake of their survival. He took a jibe at the Manipur incident and said that only unity among tribals can avoid such a situation.

“Today, I can say without any hesitation that our tribal brothers and sisters are forced to face harassment and are forced to fight for their existence all over the country; be it Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat or Tamil Nadu,” said Soren.

In Manipur, thousands of houses were set on fire, hundreds of people were killed and the dignity of tribal women is at stake, he said. Soren further added that actually, this is an extension of the struggle going on for centuries.

“The struggle is between the forces of supremacy and the forces of equality and fraternity. The struggle is between the religious fundamentalists and the liberal forces of ‘live and let live’. The struggle is between the futuristic, fatalistic thinkers and the forces that enrich the present,” the chief minister said.

मैं उन सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद देता हूँ जिन्होंने हमारे ऊपर विश्वास जताया है। आदिवासी मुख्यमंत्री होने के अपने मायने हैं। झारखण्ड ही नहीं देश के दूसरे हिस्से के आदिवासियों का भी जो प्यार मुझे मिलता है, जो उम्मीद मुझसे है उससे मैं भली-भांति परिचित हूँ ।

आइये हम अपनी एकजुटता और आगे… pic.twitter.com/r9x0Bu6S9W — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 9, 2023

There is a struggle between the destructive forces that have captured nature and those courageous forces that remain as co-partners of nature, he added. In a tacit remark against BJP, Soren said the community which does not have any caste, are being branded as ‘Janjati’ and ‘Vanvasi’ by the destructive forces.

“Today many tribal languages have either disappeared or are on the verge of disappearing in the country and efforts are being made to fix our lives with the centres of faith. People are even trying to snatch our names from us. We are tribal, but surprisingly the community which does not have any caste is being branded as ‘Janjati’ and ‘Vanvasi’, said Soren.

"When tribals are trying to speak against the negligence towards their identity, efforts are being made to silence him," said Soren. He also talked about the sufferings of displacement due to developmental activities and among those who remained the worst sufferers of development, 80 per cent of which are tribals.

"Developmental processes cut off millions of people from their language and culture," he said. Soren also discussed the issue of migration and said that tribals are forced to sell coal on their bicycles, migrate to big cities to wash utensils, raise children or work like bonded labourers in brick kilns.

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurating the two-day Jharkhand Tribal Festival, 2023 at the old Birsa Munda jail campus in the presence of his father and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren. The two-day festival began on a grand note with the “Reej Rang Rasika” Rally, starting from Dhumkudia Bhawan, Karamtoli Chowk to Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan. झारखंड आदिवासी महोत्सव -2023 - Day - 2#आदिवासीमहोत्सव#jharkhandsejoharhttps://t.co/SW0Tgb9Lhw — Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav (@jtribalfestival) August 10, 2023 On this occasion, he appealed to 13 crore tribal people across the country to remain united cutting across the barrier of caste, creed and religion for the sake of their survival. He took a jibe at the Manipur incident and said that only unity among tribals can avoid such a situation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Today, I can say without any hesitation that our tribal brothers and sisters are forced to face harassment and are forced to fight for their existence all over the country; be it Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat or Tamil Nadu,” said Soren. In Manipur, thousands of houses were set on fire, hundreds of people were killed and the dignity of tribal women is at stake, he said. Soren further added that actually, this is an extension of the struggle going on for centuries. “The struggle is between the forces of supremacy and the forces of equality and fraternity. The struggle is between the religious fundamentalists and the liberal forces of ‘live and let live’. The struggle is between the futuristic, fatalistic thinkers and the forces that enrich the present,” the chief minister said. मैं उन सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद देता हूँ जिन्होंने हमारे ऊपर विश्वास जताया है। आदिवासी मुख्यमंत्री होने के अपने मायने हैं। झारखण्ड ही नहीं देश के दूसरे हिस्से के आदिवासियों का भी जो प्यार मुझे मिलता है, जो उम्मीद मुझसे है उससे मैं भली-भांति परिचित हूँ । आइये हम अपनी एकजुटता और आगे… pic.twitter.com/r9x0Bu6S9W — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 9, 2023 There is a struggle between the destructive forces that have captured nature and those courageous forces that remain as co-partners of nature, he added. In a tacit remark against BJP, Soren said the community which does not have any caste, are being branded as ‘Janjati’ and ‘Vanvasi’ by the destructive forces. “Today many tribal languages have either disappeared or are on the verge of disappearing in the country and efforts are being made to fix our lives with the centres of faith. People are even trying to snatch our names from us. We are tribal, but surprisingly the community which does not have any caste is being branded as ‘Janjati’ and ‘Vanvasi’, said Soren. "When tribals are trying to speak against the negligence towards their identity, efforts are being made to silence him," said Soren. He also talked about the sufferings of displacement due to developmental activities and among those who remained the worst sufferers of development, 80 per cent of which are tribals. "Developmental processes cut off millions of people from their language and culture," he said. Soren also discussed the issue of migration and said that tribals are forced to sell coal on their bicycles, migrate to big cities to wash utensils, raise children or work like bonded labourers in brick kilns.