Home Nation

Kejriwal slams PM Modi on bill on appointments of CEC, ECs

The new appointment is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment which said the panel should comprise the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Published: 10th August 2023 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a bill that seeks to regulate the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners, claiming it will influence the fairness of elections.

Future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister, according to a bill listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

In a couple of long posts on X, earlier known as Twitter, Kejriwal also accused Modi of not following the Supreme Court order and said this is a "very dangerous situation".

"I had already said that the prime minister does not obey the Supreme Court of the country.

His message is clear - he will bring a law through the Parliament to overturn whichever Supreme Court order he does not like.

It is a very dangerous situation if the prime minister does not follow the Supreme Court," Kejriwal said on X.

"The Supreme Court had formed an impartial committee which will select impartial election commissioners.

The prime minister by overturning the Supreme Court has formed a committee that will be under his control and he could make a person of his liking election commissioner through it.

It will influence impartiality of elections," he said and alleged that "the prime minister is weakening Indian democracy through decision after decision".

In another post, he wrote the committee proposed for the selection of election commissioners will have "two BJP and one Congress members".

"Obviously the selected election commissioner will be loyal to the BJP," the AAP leader said.

The government has listed the bill for introduction to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal PM Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp