Kolkata Diary: New commission to regulate school fee hike

By Express News Service

New commission to regulate school fee hike

The school education department will go through constitutional provisions before taking a call on whether minority institutions should be brought within the ambit of the proposed commission that will decide the fees for private schools, said an official of the education department. The state planned on setting up a commission that would determine the fees to be charged by private schools. Education Minister Bratya Basu that this department and CM Mamata Banerjee have received complaints of erratic fee hikes against private schools. The panel will come up with guidelines on fee-related issues.

HC constitutes panel to help preserve trams

The Calcutta High Court formed an advisory committee that will work on preserving trams in Kolkata, selecting some of the members whose names were prosed by the state and including a new name proposed by the petitioners. The division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Shivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said the committee has to hold its first meeting within two weeks and place the minutes of the meeting before the court. The bench had asked the state to stop pouring bitumen over tram tracks and inform the court whether it had any policy for preserving trams.

‘AJC Bose flyover in poor shape, needs overhaul’

A 600-metre stretch of the eastbound ramp of the AJC Bose Road flyover that connects it with the Parama flyover, is in poor shape and will require an overhaul, said engineers of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). The existing bituminous surface will be scrapped off and a fresh layer of bitumen will be laid. Engineers said the surface has become so distressed that patchwork won’t sustain for long. Temporary works were done on the stretch earlier but the surface has started to wear off again. Police said the condition of the surface deteriorated rapidly because of weather condition and huge traffic.

New commission to regulate school fee hike The school education department will go through constitutional provisions before taking a call on whether minority institutions should be brought within the ambit of the proposed commission that will decide the fees for private schools, said an official of the education department. The state planned on setting up a commission that would determine the fees to be charged by private schools. Education Minister Bratya Basu that this department and CM Mamata Banerjee have received complaints of erratic fee hikes against private schools. The panel will come up with guidelines on fee-related issues. HC constitutes panel to help preserve trams The Calcutta High Court formed an advisory committee that will work on preserving trams in Kolkata, selecting some of the members whose names were prosed by the state and including a new name proposed by the petitioners. The division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Shivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said the committee has to hold its first meeting within two weeks and place the minutes of the meeting before the court. The bench had asked the state to stop pouring bitumen over tram tracks and inform the court whether it had any policy for preserving trams. ‘AJC Bose flyover in poor shape, needs overhaul’ A 600-metre stretch of the eastbound ramp of the AJC Bose Road flyover that connects it with the Parama flyover, is in poor shape and will require an overhaul, said engineers of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). The existing bituminous surface will be scrapped off and a fresh layer of bitumen will be laid. Engineers said the surface has become so distressed that patchwork won’t sustain for long. Temporary works were done on the stretch earlier but the surface has started to wear off again. Police said the condition of the surface deteriorated rapidly because of weather condition and huge traffic.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });