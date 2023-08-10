Home Nation

Maharashtra journalist allegedly assaulted by goons linked to MLA Kishor Patil from CM Shinde's camp

The Opposition condemned the assault and demanded the registration of an FIR against Patil.

Published: 10th August 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 04:54 PM

Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Journalist Sandeep Mahajan was allegedly assaulted by supporters of MLA Kishor Patil, who is from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, for raising the issue of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. 

The Opposition condemned the assault and demanded the registration of an FIR against Patil. They also demanded the immediate arrest of those who are a threat to the journalist and his family. 

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar also raised the issue and said the incident shows that there is no law and order in Maharashtra. “Media is the fourth pillar of democracy but he was thrashed in broad daylight just because he was doing his duty and raising the issue. This is a shameful act and action should be taken immediately,” Pawar said. 

Mahajan runs his own YouTube channel and newspaper called Dyay in Pachora in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. A few days ago, an eight-year-old girl was raped by her 19-year-old neighbour and later the accused thrashed her with stones. Police and local MLA Patil allegedly tried to suppress the case. 

Mahajan raised the issue in his local newspaper and ran the news on his YouTube channel. Patil allegedly got angry with Mahajan over the report and abused him over the phone. The next day, when he was asked about it, he defended himself, saying he has not done anything wrong. 

However, Mahajan continued his reporting about the rape and murder and raised questions to Patil and Shinde demanding justice for the girl and her family. 

Following the assault, Mahajan said he went to lodge a case, but the police refused to resgister it.

