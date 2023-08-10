Home Nation

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP's Kaushambi

A case has been registered against the accused under the IPC sections of rape, the POCSO Act and the SC/ ST Act.

Published: 10th August 2023 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man here for four months, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old accused, from the same village as the victim, raped the girl for the last four months by threatening to kill her if she told anyone, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered against the accused under the IPC sections of rape, the POCSO Act and the SC/ ST Act, he said.

The accused is absconding, he said, adding that raids are being carried out at possible hideouts and he will be arrested soon.

The girl will be sent for medical examination.

Investigation and further legal action is being taken, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime crimes against Dalits pocso act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp