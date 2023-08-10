Home Nation

On Quit India day, Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi, activist Teesta Setalvad detained

Published: 10th August 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tushar Gandhi 

Indian author Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi and activist Teesta Setalwad were stopped by Mumbai Police on Wednesday from participating in the commemoration of the Quit India movement.

Tushar tweeted that the Santacruz Mumbai police came to his residence in the western suburb of Mumbai and stopped him to participate in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai.

“For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

He further tweeted, “As soon as I am permitted to leave the police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and its martyrs.”

