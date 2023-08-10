Shinde Sena MLA's son booked over kidnapping of music company CEO at gunpoint

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, who belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, was booked on Thursday over the kidnapping of a music company CEO at gunpoint. The victim was allegedly assaulted and coerced to settle a financial dispute with Manoj Mishra, the owner of another music company.

The FIR against Prakash Surve's son, Raj Surve, and 14 others has been registered at Vanrai police station in Mumbai. The case was lodged after the music company CEO Rajkumar Singh filed a complaint, saying that he had been abused and threatened at the MLA’s office.

Mumbai police arrested Mishra and two other accused on Thursday, while a hunt for the others is on. Raj Surve has not been arrested yet.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra journalist allegedly assaulted by goons linked to MLA Kishor Patil from CM Shinde's camp

As per the FIR, the complainant, whose company lends loans to other firms, had a financial dispute with Mishra, who owns a music company Adishakti Private Limited. Mishra had availed loans from the complainant and had also signed an agreement. However, as per the FIR, Mishra used the loan funds for some other purpose instead of expanding his business. He allegedly wanted to end the agreement but the complainant demanded his money back.

On August 9, the complainant was allegedly threatened over the phone and assaulted in his office by Raj Surve’s men. They then allegedly took him to the MLA’s office in Dahisar at gunpoint and assaulted and threatened him there. Raj was with Mishra at the office and he asked the complainant to resolve his matter with Mishra and threatened that otherwise he would not let him go home, the FIR states.

The police have collected CCTV footage from the complainant’s office that purportedly shows 10-15 people entering his office, assaulting the staff and forcibly taking him away.

Later, the complainant’s family approached the police and managed to rescue him, following which a case was registered against Raj, Mishra, Padmakar, Vicky Shetty and several others on charges of kidnapping, assault and threatening under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

MUMBAI: The son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, who belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, was booked on Thursday over the kidnapping of a music company CEO at gunpoint. The victim was allegedly assaulted and coerced to settle a financial dispute with Manoj Mishra, the owner of another music company. The FIR against Prakash Surve's son, Raj Surve, and 14 others has been registered at Vanrai police station in Mumbai. The case was lodged after the music company CEO Rajkumar Singh filed a complaint, saying that he had been abused and threatened at the MLA’s office. Mumbai police arrested Mishra and two other accused on Thursday, while a hunt for the others is on. Raj Surve has not been arrested yet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Maharashtra journalist allegedly assaulted by goons linked to MLA Kishor Patil from CM Shinde's camp As per the FIR, the complainant, whose company lends loans to other firms, had a financial dispute with Mishra, who owns a music company Adishakti Private Limited. Mishra had availed loans from the complainant and had also signed an agreement. However, as per the FIR, Mishra used the loan funds for some other purpose instead of expanding his business. He allegedly wanted to end the agreement but the complainant demanded his money back. On August 9, the complainant was allegedly threatened over the phone and assaulted in his office by Raj Surve’s men. They then allegedly took him to the MLA’s office in Dahisar at gunpoint and assaulted and threatened him there. Raj was with Mishra at the office and he asked the complainant to resolve his matter with Mishra and threatened that otherwise he would not let him go home, the FIR states. The police have collected CCTV footage from the complainant’s office that purportedly shows 10-15 people entering his office, assaulting the staff and forcibly taking him away. Later, the complainant’s family approached the police and managed to rescue him, following which a case was registered against Raj, Mishra, Padmakar, Vicky Shetty and several others on charges of kidnapping, assault and threatening under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.