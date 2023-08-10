Home Nation

Stop making 'wild allegations' against 'INDIA', concentrate on governance: Sibal tells Amit Shah

Sibal also asserted that the Union Home Minister should "concentrate on development instead of playing with religion."

Published: 10th August 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal

A file photo of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks targeting the opposition alliance, saying instead of making "wild allegations" against the 'INDIA' bloc should he not concentrate on governance in places such as Manipur and Haryana.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Shah, intervening in the debate in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, questioned the character of the opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to stay in power.

"The character of political parties and alliances is revealed in such times of crises. The UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save the government by hook or by crook, while the BJP-led NDA's character is to stand up to principles," Shah had said, adding that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not resort to any crooked tactics to save the government he lost by one vote.

Reacting to the home minister's remarks, Sibal said, "Amit Shah ji: Instead of making wild allegations against INDIA, why not concentrate on governance? Manipur, Haryana, MP, Maharashtra."

"You lost Karnataka: Corruption. Will soon lose Madhya Pradesh: Corruption. Concentrate on development instead of playing with religion," Sibal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his remarks, Shah had also claimed that the opposition changed its name to INDIA for its coalition because the name "UPA" was associated with countless scams and corruption.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Amit Shah INDIA NDA NDA vs INDIA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp