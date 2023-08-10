Home Nation

Where are your priorities, madam: Mahua Moitra hits out at Smriti Irani over 'flying kiss' row

Moitra's attack came a day after Irani expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist.

Published: 10th August 2023 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a swipe at Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, saying that not one word was heard from her when a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by wrestlers and now "she is talking about some flying kiss".

Moitra's attack came a day after Irani expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

BJP women MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Gandhi.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Moitra said, "When a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by our champion wrestlers, we did not hear one word out of the women and child development minister and now she is talking about some flying kiss, where are your priorities, madam.

" Her remarks were in reference to the allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

ALSO READ | Sansad TV showed Rahul for only 4 mins, 34 secs while he spoke on Manipur: Congress

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahua Moitra Flying kiss row Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp