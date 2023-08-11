1984 riots case: Court grants Tytler 10 days to examine CBI charge sheet, documents

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday allowed 10 days to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler for scrutinising the CBI charge sheet and other documents in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the anti-Sikh riots that broke out following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Tytler has moved an application before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand seeking two weeks' time for examining the documents. The matter will be further heard on August 21.

Tytler appeared through video conferencing after getting the court's permission which was granted owing to security reasons.

At this stage, the complainant's counsel objected to the virtual appearance of the Congress leader stating that no formal application has been moved by his counsel.

However, the court said that the district court in Delhi can permit onlilne appearance of parties without any requirement of a prior request, citing a High Court order.

On August 4, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vikas Dhull had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him not to tamper with evidence while allowing his plea.

The case goes back to four decades ago on November 1, 1984, when three persons -- Badal Singh, Sardar Thakur Singh, and Gurbachan Singh -- were allegedly burnt to death in the area near Gurudwara Pul Bangah.

On September 28, 2007, a chargesheet was filed by the CBI. However, with respect to Tytler it was stated that no material evidence was found.

What followed in the next decade and a half was filing of a series of closure reports by the CBI with respect to Tytler and opposing protest petitions filed by Lakhwinder Kaur, widow of deceased Badal Singh.

