Adhir suspended from LS, remarks on PM expunged

NEW DELHI: Immediately after the Modi government won the no-confidence motion on Thursday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the lower house for “unruly” behaviour. The motion on suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Moving the motion, Joshi said, “This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges for the further investigation and that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the committee submits its report.”

Speaking on the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Chowdhury compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and blind king Dhritarashtra in Mahabharata. He made the references in the context of the violence against women in Manipur. The comments drew strong protest from the treasury bench, which demanded that the remarks should be expunged.

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast even threatened to move towards Chowdhury aggressively. Objecting to Chowdhury’s remarks, Joshi said “The Prime Minister is the highest authority” and also cited Rule 352 (5) seeking expunging of his remarks. Speaker Om Birla then said that his remarks will be expunged from records.

During his speech, Chowdhury said that the power of a no-confidence motion brought the PM to Parliament today. “We were forced to bring this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. The issue has attracted attention globally. It was discussed in the European Parliament and in the US also,” he said. Taking on the BJP government over the Manipur violence, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that ethnic violence on this scale was not witnessed in any state for many decades.

Congress submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for ‘misleading’ House on Kalawati

The Congress on Thursday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha against an alleged breach of privilege by Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misleading Parliament on the story of farm widow Kalawati Bandurkar. The notice was given to Speaker Om Birla by Congress whip Manickam Tagore. “I submitted a privilege motion against Amit Shah for misleading Parliament yesterday on the Kalawati story,” Tagore said on X (formerly Twitter). During the debate on the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, Shah mentioned the story of a poor woman, Kalawati. Shah said the Modi government got a home for the widow. Gandhi had visited Bandurkar’s house in 2008 after her husband committed suicide following a farm crisis in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha. Countering Shah’s claims, Congress shared a video of the farmer, in which Kalawati said that Rahul Gandhi had helped her.



