Home Nation

Bill in Rajya Sabha to axe CJI from panel that picks the Chief Election Commissioner

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal called it a “blatant attempt at making the Election Commission a total puppet in the hands of the prime minister”.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya-Sabha

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Thursday tabled a controversial bill in Rajya Sabha that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Union cabinet minister in the three-member panel that picks the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners. 

Currently, the panel comprises the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI. Under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, a Union cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister will join the panel in place of the CJI, giving the government more power over the appointment of top election officials. 

The bill comes months after the Supreme Court in March ruled that the selection panel should comprise the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and the Chief Justice of India, till a law is framed by Parliament for the appointment of top Election Commission officials. 

Current Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey is to demit office in February 2024, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Bill was moved in the Upper House by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal amid an Opposition uproar. 

Criticising the bill, Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said since the proposed panel will have two BJP members and one from the Congress, whichever EC is selected will be loyal to the ruling party.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal called it a “blatant attempt at making the Election Commission a total puppet in the hands of the prime minister”. Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that even if the bill is passed by Parliament, it would be “unconstitutional”. “It is likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Opposition Election commission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp