'BJP scared of Opposition unity': Nitish's reaction on PM Modi's statement in Lok Sabha

He further alleged PM Modi for not inspiring confidence among the people of trouble-torn Manipur and paving the way for the restoration of peace. 

Published: 11th August 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, targetting the central government, asserted that BJP is scared of Opposition unity. He said all issues including seat-sharing arrangements would be decided in the Mumbai meeting scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1.

Addressing the media Nitish said that it is evident that the Modi govt at the Centre was upset with the Opposition alliance, 'INDIA' and said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will be cleared from Bihar. 'INDIA' had been formed in the interest of the country as well as the state, he added.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Nitish criticises him for his low attendance in the current session of Parliament. He alleged that they were indulged in 'prachar-prashar' (propaganda) only, doing no work for the welfare of the people.

He said, "The work is not happening. No statements on places where the incidents took place. House (Parliament) is functioning and you are roaming outside. Did this happen earlier? Now only one side of things is shown. Whatever others say does not come out. It is the right of the Opposition to put their point forward and they are doing it."

“Even after our consistent requests, the Centre has deprived Bihar of its rights. Had Bihar been accorded the status of a special state, there would have been more development in the state," he said.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi replies to debate on no-confidence motion against his government in Lok Sabha

"In 2020, we were defeated by fielding an agent and today people are saying that the party has become the third number. Everything will be clear in the upcoming elections," he added.

Earlier, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alleged that statement of the PM in the House on the Manipur incident was disgusting.

“People were expecting something concrete from PM Modi on restoring peace and amity in Manipur. But that didn't happen,” he asserted. 

