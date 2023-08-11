Committed to keeping identity of tribals intact: Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing his commitment towards keeping the identity of the tribals intact, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking during the concluding ceremony of Jharkhand Tribal Festival, 2023, said that the origin of the state of Jharkhand also lies with the tribal identity, but they are still fighting for their identity.

“The very purpose of organizing the Tribal Festival, which was never organized by the earlier governments, is to proceed further towards getting the tribal identity. A conspiracy is being hatched to wipe away the identity of 13 crore tribals, out of a total population of 125 hundred crore in the country, but we will not let this happen,” said Soren.

"Tribals have had a distinct identity since time immemorial and will remain intact in future also," he added.

Soren, however, reacting to the question about the very idea of tribal identity, said that the search is still on for the same. “The search for tribal identity is still on. The origin of the state of Jharkhand also lies with the tribal identity, but it is still fighting for its existence,” said Soren.

His government is trying to connect all tribal communities with each other so that they could be further connected with developmental schemes, he added.

Soren further added that Jharkhand Government has been taking decisions through which tribals could have a different identity. Referring to the objective of demanding the Sarna Code, the Chief Minister said that there must be a separate identity for the tribal communities living in this country as the identity given to the tribals in the past is being taken away from them.

“We need to do a long brainstorming on the issue. If tribals be given a separate identity, then there should be some separate arrangement for them. In this sequence, my government has passed the proposal for a separate Sarna Religion Code from the State Assembly and sent it to the Central Government,” said Soren.

"The way tribals have been struggling hard for their existence in the past, they are ready to fight a long struggle again for a separate Sarna Religion Code in the future also," he added.

Soren said that the tribals of Jharkhand are playing the most important role in this regard.

Referring to the contribution of his family members for reaching him to this position, Hemant Soren said that the struggles of his father and grandfather against exploitation and oppression have served as an inspiration for him.

“This struggle against exploitation and oppression has served as an inspiration for me and has been passed on from generation to generation,” said Soren.

Speaking on the issue of controversy regarding the name of tribals as sometimes they are called ‘Vanvasi’ and sometimes as ‘Janjati’, Soren said that tribals are connected to jal, jungle and Zameen (water, forest and land), which is their only identity.

