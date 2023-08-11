Dehradun Diary: After MP, Uttarakhand offers MBBS course in Hindi

Narendra Sethi By

After MP, Uttarakhand offers MBBS course in Hindi

From the new admission session, students will have the option to study MBBS in Hindi language in the state. Uttarakhand is the second state after Madhya Pradesh, to offer MBBS courses in Hindi in addition to English. Speaking to this newspaper, Kuldeep Rawat, representative of state Higher Education and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, said “Preparations have been completed for the rollout.” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch the course by the end of the month, being implemented after a study by a panel of the Uttarakhand Medical Education Department.

14 women receive state’s ‘Tilu Rauteli’ award

The state this week honoured fourteen women with the Rajya Stree Shakti Tilu Rauteli Award for their work in different fields. At the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remembered the Garhwali warrior and said, “It would not be an exaggeration if Tilu Rauteli – who defeated opponents in battle at the age of 15 – is remembered as the ‘Queen Jhansi of Uttarakhand”. The awardees include Garima Joshi and Mohini Korma (specially-abled category); Mansi Negi, Shambhavi Murari, Ameesha Chauhan, Divya Bhardwaj, Manju Pandey, Nutan Pant, Nivedita Kargi, Preeti, Himani, Neelima Rai and Mamta.

Nomination process for Bageshwar bypoll begins

The by-election to the Bageshwar Assembly constituency, which fell vacant following the death of cabinet minister Chandan Ramdas, will be held on September 5. A total of 1,18,225 voters will elect their new MLA, out of which the number of service voters is 2,207, while 57 are women voters. Nominations will be filed from August 10 to 17, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 18. District Election Officer Anuradha Pal said, “This time, nine booths of the assembly constituency are without communication, while connectivity will be provided through wireless sets.” The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

