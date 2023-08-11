Home Nation

Delhi HC seeks stand of NewsClick, its editor on ED plea against protection in money laundering case

The application is part of the ongoing proceedings on a petition by the portal seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) lodged by the ED in the case.

Published: 11th August 2023 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money laundering case.

Issuing a notice to NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that prima facie, the investigation agency's submissions for vacation of interim protection have merit and require deliberation.

The application is part of the ongoing proceedings on a petition by the portal seeking a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) lodged by the ED in the case.

The ED counsel said new material has been unearthed, revealing the commission of the offence of money laundering.

He also said the petition was not maintainable as the ECIR is an internal document that cannot be supplied and the petitioners cannot "piggyback" on the interim relief.

This is a criminal conspiracy for "paid news" where crores of rupees have come in violation of laws, the ED's counsel submitted.

"Prima facie, in the opinion of this court, the above contention has merit and requires deliberation. In view thereof, issue notice," Justice Banerjee said and listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

ALSO READ | NewsClick: ED probes Prakash Karat-billionaire Singham email exchanges, funds transfer to journalists

Counsel for the petitioners said there was no urgency in the matter.

In the application for vacation of the interim order, the ED said the Supreme Court has deprecated the practice of "blanket no coercive action" orders and such orders during the course of investigation virtually amount to granting anticipatory bail to the accused.

"Since ECIR can no longer be provided to the accused and as for grant of anticipatory bail the twin conditions of Section 45 (PMLA) are required to be complied (with), the continuation of interim protection to the accused petitioner virtually amounts to grant of anticipatory bail in a PMLA case without the satisfaction of the twin conditions.

Therefore, the orders dated 21.06.2021 and 29.07.2021 granting interim protection must be vacated at the earliest in view of the settled position of law," the ED application said.

On June 21 last year, the High Court directed the ED not to take any coercive action against NewsClick and Purkayastha in connection with the money laundering case.

The interim protection was further extended on July 29, 2021.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of a Delhi Police FIR and has conducted searches on the premises of NewsClick and several other places in connection with the money received from overseas.

According to the FIR, the petitioner company, PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during 2018-19.

It alleged that the investment was made by greatly overvaluing the shares of the petitioner company to avoid the 26 per cent FDI cap in a digital news website.

It was further alleged that over 45 per cent of this investment was diverted or siphoned off for the payment of salary/consultancy, rent and other expenses.

Therefore, it is alleged that the company has violated FDI and other laws of the country and caused a loss to the government exchequer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court NewsClick ED Money laundering case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp