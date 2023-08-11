Home Nation

Deoghar Airport row: FIR registered against IAS Manjunath Bhajantri after 11 months

Dr. Dubey had complained against the then DC in Delhi on September 3, 2022.

Manjunath Bhajantri. (Photo | Twitter, @mbhajantri)

By Mukesh Ranjan 
Express News Service

RANCHI: On the complaint of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, on the basis of zero FIR in Delhi’s North Avenue police station, Jharkhand police on Wednesday registered an FIR against outgoing Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri in Kunda police station after 11 months, charging him of sedition under the Officials Secret Acts.

“An FIR has been registered at Kunda Police station against the former Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar Manjunath Bhajantri on the basis of the zero FIR lodged against him at North Avenue police station in Delhi,” said a senior police official in Deoghar requesting anonymity.

Dubey is said to have filed the zero FIR following a row that erupted over an FIR that was registered against him and nine others, including MP Manoj Tiwari allegedly for barging into Deoghar's air traffic control room and allegedly forcing officials to clear their chartered flight on September 1, last year. The
BJP leaders allegedly put pressure on ATC officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31, last year.

All the nine people were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Aircraft Act, officials said. Besides Dubey and Tiwari, the airport director Sandeep Dhingra was also named in the FIR.

The FIR, lodged by airport security in-charge Suman Anan at Kunda police station, charged Dubey of violating safety standards when he insisted that the flight take off though there was no night take-off or landing facility at Deoghar.

Dubey in retaliation lodged a zero FIR at North Avenue station in New Delhi with sedition charges against Bhajantri and “other Jharkhand Police Officers” for allegedly entering the “restricted section of Deoghar airport” and “playing with national security”.

Later in March this year, the Jharkhand High Court quashed the FIR lodged against Dubey terming the case as “mala fide”.

