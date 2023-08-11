Home Nation

Haryana violence: Farmer leaders resolve to restore peace

A farmer leader rebuked some panchayats in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts for purportedly writing letters banning Muslim traders.

Published: 11th August 2023

By PTI

HISAR: A 'maha panchayat' was organized in Baas village of this district on Wednesday where people from different faiths, farmer outfits, and khaps talked about strengthening bonds among communities.

The initiative comes days after the communal clashes in Nuh.

A number of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs took part in the maha panchayat which was organized under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union.

A resolution taken at the meeting stated that people from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, will work to restore peace in the Mewat region.

"The government has been asked to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and arrest the culprits. Immediate action should be taken against those who post provocative speeches and videos on social media to incite riots in society and arrest them," it stated.

Suresh Koth, one of the organizers and a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, asserted that Haryana's soil will not be used to divide people on the lines of caste and religion. He also condemned some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts purportedly writing letters ' banning' Muslim traders from the respective villages.

Some speakers at the event from the Muslim community underlined the need to learn from Mahabharata and Ramayana.

"We all need to walk together and have love and respect towards each other. There is no scope for hate," one of the speakers at the gathering noted.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

