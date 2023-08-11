Home Nation

'INDIA' boycotts Lok Sabha on final day over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension

The members, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also held a protest march to the statue of B R Ambedkar in the Parliament complex.

Opposition leaders walk out as the Lok Sabha is adjourned during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the timing of the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha is deliberate, the Opposition alliance INDIA boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Friday. 

The members, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also held a protest march to the statue of B R Ambedkar in the Parliament complex. Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for ‘repeated misconduct’ pending an investigation by the Privileges Committee. The case was referred to the committee by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

The Congress on Friday said it will intensify its protest to revoke Chowdhury’s suspension, as he is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and with the suspension, he would not be able to participate in PAC meetings on CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) reports. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on Friday as well. “Chowdhury has been suspended on a flimsy ground. I am pleading with the Chairman of the House that you have to protect democracy as Chowdhury is in the Public Accounts Committee, Business Advisory Committee, and the CBC selection. He has been deprived of all these institutions and if he is suspended, it is not good,” Kharge said.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said that the timing of Chowdhury’s suspension was deliberate as he is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. “It is well-planned so that he cannot be reinstated on the last day of the session. His suspension would mean that he would not be able to participate in PAC meetings on CAG reports, which expose the government’s irregularities.

He cannot participate in the Business Advisory Committee meetings,” said the Congress chief, adding that the Constitution was being shredded to pieces as the BJP government did not want to run Parliament according to it.

Kharge said that all rules and regulations were being set aside and the government was trying to threaten and intimidate every opposition MP and even suspend them. He pointed out that another senior member of the Rajya Sabha, Rajani Patil, was suspended in the same manner last time.

