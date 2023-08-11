Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 pm as opposition protests Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension

Home Nation

Amid the din, FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills related to GST - the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Opposition leaders walk out as the Lok Sabha is adjourned during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12:30 pm on Friday amid protests by opposition members over the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The House was first adjourned till 12 noon amid an uproar by the opposition MPs over Chowdhury's suspension on Thursday for "repeated misconduct".

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the protests continued.

Amid the din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills related to GST - the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

As the protests continued, the Chair adjourned the House again till 12:30 pm.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved the resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbed the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers spoke or a debate was going on.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

While Chowdhury has denied insulting the prime minister, the Congress has termed the action against its floor leader "unbelievable" and "undemocratic".

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 20, concludes on Friday.

