Mumbai train firing: Court sends accused RPF constable to judicial custody; denies nod for narco analysis

Published: 11th August 2023 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  A court here on Friday remanded Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra recently.

Singh was produced before a magistrate court in suburban Borivali on Friday at the end of his previous remand.

The court remanded him judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case.

In a related development, the court denied permission to the probe agency to perform brain mapping, polygraph and narco-analysis tests on Singh.

The GRP had sought consent for the tests, saying the matter was very serious and a thorough investigation was needed.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train, officials said.

He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

