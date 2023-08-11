Home Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman attacks DMK , recalls how former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled

The minister also targeted Kanimozhi for her remarks on the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament House.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The debate in Lok Sabh on the no-confidence motion on Thursday saw Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking jibes at the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu on the issue of women’s safety.

Attacking the DMK in her speech, Sitharaman recalled an incident wherein former Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled in the assembly in 1989. Countering DMK MP Kanimozhi’s comments on sexual violence against women in Manipur, Sitharaman said, “You speak of the Kaurava Sabha, of Draupadi. Have you forgotten Jayalalithaa? I agree that women are suffering, be it in Manipur or Rajasthan or Delhi, we have to take it seriously, but there should be no politics over it,” said the minister.

Sitharaman then recalled the incident, which occurred in TN Assembly on March 25, 1989, as Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled in the Tamil Nadu assembly. “She was a leader of the opposition. DMK members heckled and laughed at her.” “Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled. The DMK members who were seated there heckled her and laughed at her... Has the DMK forgotten Jayalalithaa? You pulled her saree, you demeaned her. That day Jayalalithaa took an oath that she will never come to the House unless she becomes the CM. Two years later, she returned as the CM,” Sitharaman said.

The minister also targeted Kanimozhi for her remarks on the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament House. “Was the Tamil pride not hurt when the Sengol was used as a walking stick of a former PM and kept in a private museum? Narendra Modi restored it to its glory,” she said.

The minister also took exception to the DMK’s allegation that the Centre is trying to impose Hindi. “Prime Minister is implementing the spirit of Silapathikaram in its spirit. Maposi wrote in 1951 that we are Tamils, not Dravidians; our motherland is Tamilakam, not Dravidam. He talks of India’s oneness, but a separatist language influences the kind of language that Kanimozhi speaks,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Nirmala Sitharaman Kanimozhi Jayalalithaa
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp