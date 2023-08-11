Home Nation

Opposition parties boycott Lok Sabha proceedings to protest Chowdhury's suspension

They also decided not to attend the customary tea to be hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the conclusion of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Friday.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties of the INDIA alliance boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday to protest the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for "repeated misconduct" pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbed the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers spoke or a debate was going on.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

"INDIA MPs in Loksabha boycott's proceedings to protest against the suspension of Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," said Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore in a post on X, earlier Twitter.

"We won't participate in the tea hosted by Hon.Speaker also. With 142 MPs from 23 Parties boycotted," he said.

The INDIA bloc members later marched to the statue of B R Ambedkar in the Parliament complex as a mark of protest. Some of them raised slogans against Chowdhury's suspension and demanded that it be revoked. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who led the opposition's protest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of violating the Constitution in Parliament and said MPs are being suspended on flimsy grounds.

"MPs are being suspended citing rules and this has never happened in the past.

After suspension, the issue is being sent to the privilege committee to ensure that members do not attend the business advisory committee and other parliamentary committee meetings," he alleged.

The opposition will continue to fight against such "illegal" actions of the Modi government, he said. Some of the MPs also wrote to Birla seeking revocation of Chowdhury's suspension. Chowdhury has denied insulting the prime minister.

