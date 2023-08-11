Power corridor: Electric vehicles see double growth

By Express News Service

Electric vehicles see double growth

The number of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country is growing more rapidly than that of non-electric vehicles, but the number of registered EVs at present is still not even one per cent of the non-EVs, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha. In the last 10 years, the registration of EVs across states has increased by more than 50 times while India has witnessed just a 2.5 times jump in registration of non-EVs during the same period, he said.

‘Set to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis’

India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis, a neglected tropical disease, by 2027, three years ahead of the global target, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. He said that the eradication will be done by incorporating awareness generation and ensuring communication campaigns at villages and panchayats. The second phase of the nationwide campaign began on Thursday and will cover 81 districts in nine endemic states, he said.

Mahua: India now ‘tum abhi chup raho republic’

TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a stinging attack on the Centre on Thursday. She said the opposition’s no-confidence motion was actually a “have confidence in INDIA motion” and was aimed at breaking the “omerta” on Manipur. During the debate on the no-confidence motion, Moitra said the Manipur issue is “mired in silence” in the government’s “whataboutery and false equivalences”. “We are here to ask questions in our ‘tum abhi chup raho republic’, where the honourable PM tells the governor ‘chup raho’, where we as elected MPs in this House are routinely told ‘chup raho’,” she said.

Electric vehicles see double growth The number of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country is growing more rapidly than that of non-electric vehicles, but the number of registered EVs at present is still not even one per cent of the non-EVs, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha. In the last 10 years, the registration of EVs across states has increased by more than 50 times while India has witnessed just a 2.5 times jump in registration of non-EVs during the same period, he said. ‘Set to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis’ India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis, a neglected tropical disease, by 2027, three years ahead of the global target, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. He said that the eradication will be done by incorporating awareness generation and ensuring communication campaigns at villages and panchayats. The second phase of the nationwide campaign began on Thursday and will cover 81 districts in nine endemic states, he said. Mahua: India now ‘tum abhi chup raho republic’ TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a stinging attack on the Centre on Thursday. She said the opposition’s no-confidence motion was actually a “have confidence in INDIA motion” and was aimed at breaking the “omerta” on Manipur. During the debate on the no-confidence motion, Moitra said the Manipur issue is “mired in silence” in the government’s “whataboutery and false equivalences”. “We are here to ask questions in our ‘tum abhi chup raho republic’, where the honourable PM tells the governor ‘chup raho’, where we as elected MPs in this House are routinely told ‘chup raho’,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });