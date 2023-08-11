Home Nation

Remarks on PM's degree: Gujarat HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

"You have to remain present, you are avoiding court appearance," the judge said.

Published: 11th August 2023 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh's plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by the Gujarat University in connection with remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

While refusing to grant a stay on the defamation proceedings underway at a metropolitan court here against the two leaders, Justice Samir Dave noted that both of them had earlier given an assurance to the sessions court that they will remain present before the metropolitan court to record their statement.

"You have to remain present, you are avoiding court appearance," the judge said.

A metropolitan court earlier summoned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Singh on August 11 in the defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over their "sarcastic" and "derogatory" statement in connection with PM Modi's degree.

The two AAP leaders later filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the metropolitan court's summons in the defamation case.

However, the sessions court rejected their plea recently, after which they approached the Gujarat High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Arvind Kejriwal criminal defamation AAP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp