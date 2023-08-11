Why should Rahul blow flying kiss to 50-year-old woman?: Congress MLA Neetu Singh
Congress MLA representing Hisua seat in Bihar, Neetu Singh has released a video which would only keep the unnecessary controversy alive.
The avoidable controversy created over Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' to NDA MPs during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Parliament refuses to die down.
A legislator belonging to Rahul Gandhi's own party has come out with a comment which would only keep the unnecessary controversy alive.
Defending the Wayanad MP and taking a dig at Smriti Irani, Congress MLA Neetu Singh from Hisua seat of Nawada district said that Rahul has more women fans. "Why should he blow a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman?" She said in a video. Neetu Singh also termed Irani's allegations as baseless.
The BJP has now launched an attack on this statement. Sharing the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Anti-women Congress can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House"
If Rahul Gandhi wants to give flying kiss he has many women available
He won't give it to a 50 year old budhiya
Congress MLA from Bihar : Neetu Singh
Anti women Congress can even defend Rahul's misdemeanours inside the House
Condemning Neetu Singh's statement, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described it as 'shameful'.