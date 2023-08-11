Home Nation

Why should Rahul blow flying kiss to 50-year-old woman?: Congress MLA Neetu Singh 

Congress MLA representing Hisua seat in Bihar, Neetu Singh has released a video which would only keep the unnecessary controversy alive.

Published: 11th August 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Neetu Singh

Congress MLA Neetu Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk
Express News Service

The avoidable controversy created over Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' to NDA MPs during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Parliament refuses to die down.

A legislator belonging to Rahul Gandhi's own party has come out with a comment which would only keep the unnecessary controversy alive.

Defending the Wayanad MP and taking a dig at Smriti Irani, Congress MLA Neetu Singh from Hisua seat of Nawada district said that Rahul has more women fans. "Why should he blow a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman?" She said in a video. Neetu Singh also termed Irani's allegations as baseless. 

The BJP has now launched an attack on this statement. Sharing the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Anti-women Congress can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House"

Condemning Neetu Singh's statement, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described it as 'shameful'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neetu Singh Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss controversy Smriti Irani
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp