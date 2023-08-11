Why should Rahul blow flying kiss to 50-year-old woman?: Congress MLA Neetu Singh 

Online Desk By

Express News Service

The avoidable controversy created over Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' to NDA MPs during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Parliament refuses to die down.

A legislator belonging to Rahul Gandhi's own party has come out with a comment which would only keep the unnecessary controversy alive.

Defending the Wayanad MP and taking a dig at Smriti Irani, Congress MLA Neetu Singh from Hisua seat of Nawada district said that Rahul has more women fans. "Why should he blow a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman?" She said in a video. Neetu Singh also termed Irani's allegations as baseless.

The BJP has now launched an attack on this statement. Sharing the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Anti-women Congress can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House"

If Rahul Gandhi wants to give flying kiss he has many women available



He won’t give it to a 50 year old budhiya



Congress MLA from Bihar : Neetu Singh



Anti women Congress can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House pic.twitter.com/oXRz67ZqlX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 10, 2023

Condemning Neetu Singh's statement, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described it as 'shameful'.

