Home Nation

Centre says farmers' income doubling schemes 'yielded remarkable results' 

CPI leader P. Santhosh Kumar and MP Kumar Ketkar asked the agricultural ministry to state the current status of an initiative undertaken by the central govt for doubling farmers' income.

Published: 12th August 2023 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Narendra Singh Tomar @ Instagram)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Narendra Singh Tomar @ Instagram)

By Deepa Sinha
Online Desk

Responding to a query on whether the Centre was able to double farmers income by 2022 as promised, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the scheme has "yielded remarkable results."

Responding to a question by MPs in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Tomar listed out 18 schemes that the Centre has implemented to double farmers' income by 2022. Prime Minister Modi had, in 2016, pledged to double farmers' income by 2022.

"Implementation of these schemes has yielded remarkable results towards augmenting the income of the farmers," Tomar told MPs P Santhosh Kumar and MP Kumar Ketkar.

However, Tomar did not directly answer the question of whether farmers' income actually doubled or not.

Tomar instead said that as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released a book, which contains a compilation of success stories of 75,000 farmers who have increased their income by more than two times.

CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar and MP Kumar Ketkar asked the agricultural ministry to state the current status of an initiative undertaken by the central govt for doubling farmers' income, whether the objectives were fulfilled and if not, what were the reasons for it.

"The govt has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee in April 2016 to examine issues relating to 'Doubling of Farmer's Income (DFI)' and recommend strategies to achieve the same. The final report submitted by the Committee in 2018 recommendations seven sources of income growth," the minister said. 

These include an increase in crop productivity and livestock productivity; reduction in the cost of production; increase in cropping intensity; diversification to high-value agriculture; remunerative prices on farmers’ produce and a shift of surplus manpower from farm to non-farm occupations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Narendra Singh Tomar doubling farmers' income P. Santhosh Kumar MP Kumar Ketkar Online Exclusive
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp