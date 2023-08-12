Home Nation

JU fresher death: Former student admits to ragging victim, held

Sourav Chowdhary, who completed his post-graduation in Maths from the varsity, is reported to have a major say in accommodation arrangements at the student's hostel.

Published: 12th August 2023 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A local court in Kolkata on Saturday remanded till August 22 a former student on the charges of murdering a first-year student of the varsity.

Sourav Chowdhary, who completed his post-graduation in Maths from the varsity, was arrested late Friday evening on the charges of killing Swapnadip Kundu.

Sourav Chowdhary

Although the public prosecutor sought his police custody till August 25, the court allowed it till August 22.

Chowdhary was named in the FIR filed by the victim's father Ramprasad Kundu in which he described the former JU student as the key accused behind the ragging that happened at the student's hostel balcony off which the victim had fallen on August 10 and died.

Chowdhary is reported to have a major say in accommodation arrangements at the student's hostel.

The night before Swapnadip's body was recovered from front of the hostel, he appeared very restless and constantly said that he is not a "gay person", investigating officials said on the information provided by hostel-mates of the victim.

The victim's shy approach towards the female students prompted the offenders to label him as a "gay person", the officials added.

The night before he even called up his parents who stayed at Nadia and narrated to them about the ragging he was undergoing. Besides the routine police inquiry, the JU authorities have also decided to conduct an internal inquiry into the matter.

A committee consisting of university teachers from various departments along with representatives from the different students' councils has been constituted for that purpose.

The said committee, headed by the science department dean of JU Subinoy Chakraborty, is supposed to complete the internal probe within 15 days and submit a report to the university authorities.

Swapnadip, a resident of Bagula in Nadia, who took admission at the university on August 3, was found lying naked on the ground in front of the building that houses his hostel room on the second floor. He was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious condition, but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

ALSO READ | First-year student dies under mysterious circumstances at Jadavpur University in West Bengal

ALSO READ | Kolkata: Jadavpur University student's death triggers political slugfest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University Sourav Chowdhary Swapnadip Kundu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp