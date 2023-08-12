Home Nation

Muslim cleric detained in Gujarat after 'insulting' national flag in viral audio clip

The cleric is an admin of the WhatsApp group called Bahar-e-Shariat, wherein he was asked his opinion on the national flag and national anthem.

Published: 12th August 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

Indian flag image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

PORBANDAR: Police on Saturday detained a Muslim cleric in Porbandar city of Gujarat after an audio clip in which he allegedly insulted the national flag went viral on social media, an official said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Wasid Raza, was detained by the Kirtimandir police here after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.

He was booked on the charge of insulting the national flag and promoting enmity among groups, he said.

"In January this year, the accused, who is a Maulvi of Nagina Masjid in Porbandar, was asked in his WhatsApp group whether Muslims should unfurl and salute the national flag and sing the national anthem," Jadeja said.

"In his reply given in an audio format, he said that people from the Muslim community can unfurl the national flag but not salute it. On whether Muslims should sing the national anthem, he said they should not do so because of certain words used in the anthem," the police officer said.

The cleric is an admin of the WhatsApp group called Bahar-e-Shariat, wherein he was asked his opinion on the national flag and national anthem.

An audio clip of the same formed the basis of the FIR registered at the Kirtimandir police station, Jadeja said.

He was booked under sections 153, 153A, 153B (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 and 505A (circulate statement, rumour, to promote enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim cleric Porbandar viral audio clip Bahar-e-Shariat 'insulting' national flag
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp