Power corridor: Over 2,000 positions lying vacant at ICMR

Apart from 142 vacant positions for scientists, as many as 1,230 positions for technical staff are yet to be filled.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Credits | nie.gov.in)

By Express News Service

Over 2,000 positions lying vacant At ICMR 

Over 2,000 positions, including 142 posts of scientists, are vacant in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body of biomedical research in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Apart from the vacant positions of scientists, as many as 1,230 positions for technical staff are yet to be filled.

The figure is 799 for administrative staff, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof S P Singh Baghel in a written reply. The sanctioned strength of scientists in ICMR is 876, the technical staff is 2811, and for admin staff is 1,580. The minister explained that some of the posts are promotional and eligible candidates are yet to be found.

Child HELPLINE numbers to be integrated 

The Centre proposes to integrate child helpline number 1098 with an emergency response support system 112 (ERSS-112), a helpline of the Home Ministry, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. The process has already been completed in 11 states. In a written reply, the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, “Transition of Child Helpline is done in a phased manner.”

She said the helpline acts as a crucial link between children in distress and services available for their rehabilitation, restoration, or social reintegration. After the integration, the helpline number will be operated by the local district administration and police.

PMcares supports Over 4,000 children

Over 4,000 children, who lost their parents in the COVID-19 pandemic, are being supported under the PMCARES scheme, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Out of the total 4,418 children being supported by the scheme, 836 children are from Maharashtra. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 441.

The other states are Madhya Pradesh (432), Tamil Nadu (394), Andhra Pradesh (351), Telangana (257), Karnataka (231), and Gujarat (223). According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, 2,305 children are living in childcare institutions, with the maximum number in Tamil Nadu (221) followed by Karnataka. 

