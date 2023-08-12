Ragging suspected: TMC, BJP spar over death of Jadavpur University student

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The mysterious death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University triggered a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and principal opposition BJP on Friday as both held each other responsible for the tragedy.

While Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the state government has failed to curb ragging in the campuses, education minister Bratya Basu retaliated, saying that the university functions under the direct control of Governor C V Ananda Bose.

“JU incident proves that the West Bengal government has failed to establish true governance in education sector … @MamataOfficial has failed to eradicate a heinous crime like ragging… Shame on WB government… My deepest condolences with the family of Swapnodeep Kundu,” Majumdar tweeted.

Basu, on the other hand, said, “BJP is now finding faults with the state government in every unfortunate occurrence in the state. As I am tweeting this and if a leaf falls from a tree, it will be the lacuna of state government according to them! The BJP state president, in his hurry to blame us, has forgotten that the Jadavpur University is under the direct control of the Governor! So, it is his failure and in turn the failure of his political masters in controlling this deplorable incident!”

During the tenure of previous governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Bengal Assembly had passed a Bill replacing the governor by the chief minister as the chancellor of all state-run universities but the move could not be implemented as an Act as the Raj Bhavan is yet to give its assent.

Swapnodeep, a resident of Bagula in Nadia who took admission at the university on August 3, on Wednesday night was found lying naked on the ground in front of the building that houses his hostel room on the second floor. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Swapnodeep’s mother said that she had received a call after her son attended the first classes on Wednesday expressing his excitement. “But he made another call to his mother on Thursday and expressed his fear. He requested to take him back home,” said Swapnodeep’s uncle Arup Kundu.

Shortly after Swapnodeep’s parents lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was a victim of ragging in the hostel, the university authorities swung into action on Friday. First-year students were segregated from senior students in a separate building.

