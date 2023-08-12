Raipur diary: Over 1,700 students score ‘zero’ in state university exams

Home Nation

FIRs here will be registered for probe only at the recommendation of the superintendent of police or IG.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

Every Range gets dedicated cyber thana
A dedicated cyber police station was virtually inaugurated by CM Bhupesh Baghel for each division/range level of Chhattisgarh to confront the rising challenge owing to cyber frauds/crimes. The new cyber thanas have begun functioning at Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar and Surguja. The Standard Operating Procedures have been released for these cyber police stations that will take up the cases in which huge loss of money via online digital fraud have been reported, Raipur SSP Prashant Agrawal said. FIRs here will be registered for probe only at the recommendation of the superintendent of police or IG.

Over 1,700 college students score ‘zero’
Professors and academics of Raipur-based Pt Ravishankar University and affiliated colleges were left astounded when they found out over 1,700 students failed as they scored ‘zero’ in at least one subject. These students had written absurd and ridiculous replies in their answer sheets. Interestingly, they are the same students who passed the online examinations with flying colours consecutively for two years appearing from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, after appearing in offline tests after three years, over 1,700 out of 1.25 lakh students got ‘0’.

‘Green’ initiative to cut  down carbon footprint
In an attempt to opt for leading practices for sustained ‘green growth’, a vital initiative has been adopted towards a complete transition to electric forklifts across the plant operations in the Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco). The eco-friendly initiative using the forklifts with advanced safety features play a vital role in Balco’s day-to-day operations, facilitating tasks such as finished goods movement, breakdown and maintenance, raw material movement, store management or warehouse operations. The move conveys a message for every major industry to move towards a greener sustainable future. 

