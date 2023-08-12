Home Nation

Rift in BJP’s Kashmir unit sharpens as Valley leaders feel ignored

Sources said that about 300 BJP leaders and senior workers are not happy with the way affairs of the party in Kashmir are being run and handled.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The BJP is facing internal wrangling in its Kashmir unit as about 300 party leaders and senior workers, who are among the founding members of the saffron party in militancy-hit Valley, have alleged that they are being ignored and there is undue interference from outside, in the party matters in Kashmir. It has forced the party’s central leadership to step in to diffuse the tension.

Sources said that about 300 BJP leaders and senior workers are not happy with the way the affairs of the party in Kashmir are being run and handled. These workers and leaders, who are among the founding members of BJP in the Valley and faced militant threats, feel that they are being ignored and left out in the decision-making in the Valley unit, they said.

One of the disgruntled BJP members said the little-known party leaders from Jammu are visiting the Valley and trying to ‘hijack the Kashmir affairs’, creating divisions in the party.

“We have been complaining that these leaders, who are not visible in their own constituencies, are unnecessarily creating lobbyism and factionalism in the party’s Kashmir chapter. It is not that we are against the party leaders. We want the party to send the top leaders from Jammu to the Valley but not the ones who don’t even have their own constituencies and are creating divisions in the party,” he said.

The disgruntled BJP leaders and workers have apprised J&K party chief Ravindra Raina and central leadership about their grievances and issues. In order to diffuse the tension, J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina visited Kashmir on August 9 and held a marathon three-hour-long meeting with the group of disgruntled leaders in a Srinagar hotel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and KashmirBJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp